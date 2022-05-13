D2C fashion market leader Bewakoof announces Samata Ballal as Chief People Officer

● Samata comes with close to 2 decades of experience in leading people & building organisational culture at large companies like MediBuddy and Unisys.

● Samata will be working closely with Prabhkiran Singh, Founder CEO Bewakoof to drive the performance and culture of the organisation Bangalore, May 13th, 2022: D2C fashion brand Bewakoof has appointed Samata Ballal as its Chief People Officer. Samata joins Bewakoof with close to 2 decades of experience leading People & Culture functions at some of the successful companies, including MediBuddy and Unisys. As CPO, Samata will build on this experience to align and scale Bewakoof culture to be high performance driven while keeping it conducive to foster innovation.

Speaking at her appointment, Prabhkiran Singh, Founder CEO, Bewakoof, says, “Samata is an individual with a solution mindset with an impressive track record of developing innovative and strategic methods of creating structures that enable growth, scale and performance. I welcome Samata in joining our team at such a pivotal time in our growth journey, and bringing with her the expertise to build structures, frameworks and empower the organization to look at the next big steps towards the growth.” Samata Ballal, Chief People Officer, Bewakoof, says, “As a people’s person, it is important for me to join high growth companies as I understand the nuances of building org designs and culture from the scratch. Bewakoof is on an exciting growth curve where we are adding new people in the team. As an HR Head, my mandate is to integrate the new team with current ones and align them to our business goals.” The appointment of Samata as CPO is another major milestone for the fast-growing company. Launched in 2012, Bewakoof has served 6 million customers till date and continues to add over one lakh new customers every month. The Company engages with over 6 million customers through its social media pages and has recorded 10 million app downloads. The company plans to accelerate its growth trajectory by investing in marketing, branding, technology and talent acquisition with an aim to clock ₹1,000 crore in sales in 4 years. About Bewakoof.com: Bewakoof.com, founded in 2012, is a D2C fashion brand built on social media, with content marketing being a key growth strategy. The brand’s philosophy is to add lightheartedness to life through its self-expressive products and fun shopping experiences.

The expressions the brand enables on products are relatable and Indian in nature including prints in regional languages (Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati, etc). As the smaller towns of India have shifted online in the last 3 years, the USP of Indian Inspiration and regional languages have helped the brand grow.

The brand is popular for its offerings in casualwear and has recently launched indo-fusion ethnic and sleepwear. Along with a range of collaborations with Marvel, DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Star Wars, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, and Disney. The brand has 4.5 Million fans on Facebook and 1.5 Million followers on Instagram.

