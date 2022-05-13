Left Menu

Secretary, MSME congratulates NSIC-NTSC Okhla team for organizing ‘Enterprise India Mega Job Fair’

Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, AS&DC, MSME in the inaugural event said that the fair would facilitate the trainees of the Centre for their employment through campus placement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 15:37 IST
Secretary, MSME congratulates NSIC-NTSC Okhla team for organizing ‘Enterprise India Mega Job Fair’
The major objective of Mega Job Fair was to provide employment opportunities to the students who are passing out from different courses being conducted in the Centre. Image Credit: Twitter(@minmsme)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri B.B Swain, Secretary (MSME) today inaugurated the 'MEGA JOB FAIR' and a New testing facility for MSMEs at NTSC (Okhla)New Delhi

The major objective of Mega Job Fair was to provide employment opportunities to the students who are passing out from different courses being conducted in the Centre. More than 30 companies including renowned companies like LG Electronics, Munjal Showa (Hero Honda Group), JBM Group, Maxop, SPM Auto Comp, were present with Various job offers.

Addressing the inaugural Event, Shri B. B Swain, Secretary, MSME congratulated everyone especially to NSIC - NTSC Okhla team for organizing the 'Enterprise India Mega Job Fair' after pandemic period to facilitate the trainees of the Centre for their employment.

Speaking on the occasion he emphasized the industry-centric and demand oriented training for skill development and also appreciated the benefits of adding the new HDPE Pipe Testing Facility in NSIC Technical Services Centre Okhla.

Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, AS&DC, MSME in the inaugural event said that the fair would facilitate the trainees of the Centre for their employment through campus placement.

Ms. Alka Arora, CMD, NSIC, in her welcome address highlighted that NSIC technical center aims to offer demand centric training to the youth and make them market ready for the future opportunities. This Mega Job Fair is the first offline job fair organized by NSIC today after pandemic period to facilitate the trainees of the Centre for their employment through campus placements.

The NSIC Centre organizes job fairs periodically to fulfil the requirement of skilled manpower for industry. During the last 6-7 years more than 70,000 trainees have been trained by the Centre and many of them have been successfully placed in the industry through campus placements.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022