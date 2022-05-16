Left Menu

EU says no final decision taken on ending Valneva COVID vaccine contract

Valneva can now propose alternative solutions and only after that would the EU decide whether to terminate the contract, the spokesman said, adding that the EU "will consider any remedial solution the company may propose". Under the deal, Valneva had agreed to supply up to 60 million doses of vaccine over two years.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 16:13 IST
EU says no final decision taken on ending Valneva COVID vaccine contract
European Commission Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission said on Monday that no final decision had been made about the possible termination of a contract with Valneva to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union.

Valneva said earlier on Monday it had received a notice of intent from the Commission to terminate the contract. The statement triggered a sell-off of the company's shares, which lost one-fifth of their value in a few hours. EU Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker confirmed the EU executive had communicated to Valneva its intention to terminate the contract but said the final decision would only be made after consulting with Valneva on the matter.

He told a regular news briefing that the notice had been sent after an agreement with EU governments, but said the notice was only the start of a process. Valneva can now propose alternative solutions and only after that would the EU decide whether to terminate the contract, the spokesman said, adding that the EU "will consider any remedial solution the company may propose".

Under the deal, Valneva had agreed to supply up to 60 million doses of vaccine over two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022