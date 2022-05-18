Amazon India's new initiative enables local stores to digitize store operations

In line with its commitment to digitize one Crore small businesses by 2025, Amazon India today announced the launch of Smart Commerce, a new initiative to transform local stores into Digital Dukaans.

With Smart Commerce, stores of any size can digitize their store operations, provide enhanced in-store experience to customers and create their own online storefronts within minutes. They can now reap the benefits of Amazon's shopping innovations, logistics, digital payments, and more to serve customers, regardless of their location.

"Today, we are excited to launch Smart Commerce that will enable any store to truly become a digital dukaan, and serve customers with the best of Amazon no matter where they are – in their physical store, directly through their own online storefront, or on Amazon.in. We are just getting started and remain committed to our pledge to digitize one crore small businesses by 2025," said Amit Agarwal, SVP, India and Emerging Markets, Amazon.

In the coming weeks, Smart Commerce will release its first set of solutions to help local stores digitize billing and inventory management, and deliver an enhanced in-store experience to their customers, followed by the launch of capabilities enabling them to create their own online storefront within minutes, and serve their customers via a simple voice and chat-based shopping experience, the company said in a media release.

The initiative was announced at Amazon Smbhav 2022, a two-day virtual mega summit that brings together senior Government officials, key leaders from India Inc., senior Amazon leaders and thought leaders for insightful discussions on accelerating India's digital progress.