Future Enterprises defaults on Rs 1.06 cr interest payment for NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:45 IST
Debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) on Wednesday said it has defaulted on payment of interest of Rs 1.06 crore for its non-convertible debentures.

The due date for payment was May 17, 2022, FEL said in a regulatory filing.

''The Company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures...,'' it said.

The Kishore Biyani-led Future group firm has defaulted on several payments in last three months.

The latest default is on the interest of securities issued for a sum of Rs 23 crore.

FEL has defaulted on interest payment for the period between November 11, 2021 to May 16, 2022, it said.

The debentures are secured and have a coupon rate of 9.28 per cent per annum.

Last month, FEL had informed the exchanges about a default of Rs 2,835.65 crore towards its consortium of banks. Its due date was March 31, 2022.

FEL was part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a 24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020.

The deal was called off by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd last month.

