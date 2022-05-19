Hyderabad based Radha TMT appoints Vermmillion Communication as advertising partner

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Radha TMT, based in Hyderabad, appointed Vermmillion Communication, a leading full-service agency headquartered in Gurgaon, as its advertising and communication partner following a multi-agency pitch. The mandate constitutes a full 360-degree approach, including strategy, media, creative and digital marketing. Radha TMT, one of the frontrunners in the country in the TMT business for over 60 years, has established a powerful presence in the retail and B2B segments in South India. The partnership aims to augment the vision of the brand to be a national and international player focused on technology and innovation in the product category. The partnership comes at a time when Radha TMT is at the cusp of taking the market by storm with a whole new range of products set to change the way one looks at TMT bars. Deepak Hiremath, MD, Vermmillion commented, "Radha TMT has a very strong value system and legacy which reflects in the relationship commitments as well. With our disruptive approach to communication, we aim to partner the brand to newer highs." Commenting on the partnership, Suman Saraf, MD, Radha TMT said, "Vermmillion brought a very fresh perspective and a lot of energy to the table. We saw a perfect marriage in the drive and the passion exhibited by the core team in the numerous interactions and strong understanding of the category. We are confident we shall see a strong partnership together."

