Snail Conservation Conditions Trump's Ballroom Plans

An Irish council approved a plan for a ballroom at Trump International Golf Club, with conditions to protect the rare Vertigo angustior snail. The decision requires a conservation plan for the snails. Opponents cite environmental concerns, while supporters highlight job opportunities in Doonbeg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 04:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 04:58 IST
The family of former U.S. President Donald Trump received approval from an Irish council to build a ballroom at their golf resort in Doonbeg. However, the go-ahead comes with a critical stipulation: a snail conservation plan, prompting discussions between environmentalists and local supporters.

The proposed ballroom, meant to accommodate 320 guests, faced objections due to the presence of the rare Vertigo angustior snail, protected under European Union directives. Clare County Council agreed to the construction, provided the Trump organization produces a strategy to monitor and preserve these snails.

Locals favor the development for job creation, particularly as the resort employs 300 people in summer. Despite past planning refusals, such as the rejected sea wall, the project moves ahead with balanced ecological and economic considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

