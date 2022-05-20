FIDIC appoints K K Kapila as ambassador for Asia Pacific region

The International Federation of Consulting Engineers or FIDIC on Friday announced the appointment of K K Kapila as its ambassador for the Asia Pacific Region for the current and next financial years.

The Geneva-based FIDIC represents the consulting engineering industry which helps in the field of land surveys of highway and bridges, hydroelectric projects, irrigation projects, defense, gas and power projects and industrial projects among others.

The FIDIC contract system used mostly in multinational, World Bank, ADB projects benefits in a country like India and its potential role in decreasing litigation in a country, Kapila said.

''The FIDIC contract system has also helped India creating a lucrative market for foreign investments, it is essential that India adopts a universally uniform format of construction contracts in the way of FIDIC handbooks for future investments,'' Kapila added.

According to Kapila, while adopting FIDIC will help India eliminate petty disputes and claims preliminarily, a major relief will come in the form of a developed dispute resolution system for construction contracts.

Currently, FIDIC has more than one million professionals as members in over 100 countries.

