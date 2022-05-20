Left Menu

FIDIC appoints K K Kapila as ambassador for Asia Pacific region

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 15:02 IST
FIDIC appoints K K Kapila as ambassador for Asia Pacific region
  • Country:
  • India

The International Federation of Consulting Engineers or FIDIC on Friday announced the appointment of K K Kapila as its ambassador for the Asia Pacific Region for the current and next financial years.

The Geneva-based FIDIC represents the consulting engineering industry which helps in the field of land surveys of highway and bridges, hydroelectric projects, irrigation projects, defense, gas and power projects and industrial projects among others.

The FIDIC contract system used mostly in multinational, World Bank, ADB projects benefits in a country like India and its potential role in decreasing litigation in a country, Kapila said.

''The FIDIC contract system has also helped India creating a lucrative market for foreign investments, it is essential that India adopts a universally uniform format of construction contracts in the way of FIDIC handbooks for future investments,'' Kapila added.

According to Kapila, while adopting FIDIC will help India eliminate petty disputes and claims preliminarily, a major relief will come in the form of a developed dispute resolution system for construction contracts.

Currently, FIDIC has more than one million professionals as members in over 100 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022