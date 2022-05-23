Left Menu

Tunisia's powerful union approves a national strike in public services and state firms

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 18:00 IST
Tunisia's powerful UGTT union said its highest authority had on Monday approved a national strike in public services and state firms to defend the economic rights of workers after the government refused to increase wages. The date of the strike would be announced later, Sami Tahri, the spokesman of the UGTT union, said.

UGTT Union is a major political player in Tunisia with about a million members and the ability to paralyze the economy with strikes.

