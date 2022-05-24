Left Menu

Cadila Pharma launches drug to treat high LDL-cholesterol

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Cadila Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has launched a drug under the brand name Belmore (Bempedoic acid) for the treatment of high LDL-cholesterol.

Bempedoic acid is a one-of-its-kind drug for the treatment of high LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, also known as bad cholesterol which can lead to serious life-threatening heart complications due to blockage in blood vessels.

''Belmore (bempedoic acid) provides additional benefits to patients, and all pre-launch studies have established this advantage. Belmore is one more addition to our fast-growing portfolio of indigenous innovations,'' Cadila Pharmaceuticals CEO for Domestic Prescription Business Jawed Zia said in a statement.

As per published data, more than 30 per cent of adults in urban areas and 20 per cent in rural areas in the country are suffering from the heart ailment.

Statins are the group of drugs used to control LDL-cholesterol, but in more than 80 per cent of the patients, these drugs either do not give optimum control or are not tolerated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

