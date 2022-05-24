ZF Aftermarket launches brake fluid solutions; opens outlet in Bengaluru

ZF Aftermarket on Tuesday announced the launch of its new product and solutions portfolio with the roll-out of TRW brake fluid, and opened an integrated sales and service outlet in Bengaluru.

This brake fluid provides enhanced safety in all ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), disc and drum brake vehicles with improved pedal feel and braking comfort, with an additional high water tolerance feature, the company said.

The TRW brand has been a leading braking parts manufacturer and it is now available in India under the ZF Aftermarket umbrella, a release said.

ZF Aftermarket is the aftermarket division of global technology solutions and services provider ZF. Most of ZF Group's strategic divisions and business units are already present in India, catering to the automotive and non-automotive segments in the country.

TRW range exceeds the industry standards with excellent lubrication and viscosity factors across varying weather and braking load conditions, the company said.

ZF Aftermarket offers a broad portfolio of digital and connectivity solutions and with the introduction of the TRW range of braking solutions, it further extends the product portfolio for ZF Aftermarket in India, the release said.

''India with its robust automobile industry and the corresponding growth expectations makes it very attractive and important for ZF Aftermarket. We aim to shape the future mobility experience by taking a personalised approach, creating convenience and staying in close contact with our customers to continuously improve and provide life cycle servitization for the entire mobility ecosystem,'' said Philippe Colpron, Head of ZF Aftermarket.

The value-added services and solutions will allow the company's customers to improve their operations and help them in meeting their zero vehicle downtime expectations, he added.

''The TRW launch is a significant milestone in ZF Aftermarket's commitment to bring the best global solutions to India. The brand is one of the world's leading brands for braking, steering, and suspension. In India, these solutions are localised and cater to specific market requirements,'' said P Kaniappan who is responsible for ZF Aftermarket in India and Managing Director, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.

The integrated sales and service store in Bengaluru is a one-stop-shop which will showcase the full breadth of ZF Aftermarket portfolio along with all the associated brands -- ZF, Lemförder, Sachs, TRW and WABCO, it said, adding that the facility will support the transportation ecosystem with advanced technologies supporting fleet and mobility users.

Set up by a ZF Group in India channel partner, the company said the new facility will cater to the fleet owners' needs for spares, maintenance, diagnostics, training, and fleet management solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)