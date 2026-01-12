Left Menu

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

The US-Iran tensions escalate as President Donald Trump hints at possible negotiations following Iran's violent crackdown on protests. Over 599 people have been reported dead. Iran remains cautious, demanding negotiations based on mutual interests. Mass pro-government rallies occurred, showcasing public dissent and government efforts to deflect blame.

Updated: 12-01-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:39 IST
US President Donald Trump has indicated that Iran is open to negotiating with Washington after issuing threats in response to Iran's brutal suppression of protests, which activists say have claimed at least 599 lives.

Despite this overture, Iran's response remains ambiguous, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blaming the US and Israel for the violence. He insists the situation is under control while signaling Iran's willingness for diplomacy.

Meanwhile, pro-government demonstrators thronged the streets to support the ruling regime, demonstrating tensions within the country. As the unrest continues, the US administration considers various responses ranging from direct strikes to cyberattacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

