Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR hosts 8th convocation ceremony; confers two honorary doctorate degrees

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh)/New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, recognized as an 'Institution of Eminence' by the Government of India, celebrated its eighth Convocation ceremony on Saturday. 474 of the university's undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students were conferred with their degrees in the presence of Nobel Peace Laureate and Indian social reformer Kailash Satyarthi, who joined the convocation as the chief guest and was accompanied by his wife, Sumedha Kailash. The Founder and Chancellor of the University, Shiv Nadar conferred an Honorary Doctorate degree on two distinguished individuals this year in recognition of their remarkable contributions. The doctorates were conferred upon Dr Balkrishna Doshi, one of India's most distinguished architects, noted fellow of Royal Institute of British Architects, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee, and Dr MK Ranjitsinh, the renowned author and authority on wildlife and nature conversation, and former Chairman of Wildlife Trust of India. Dr Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, said, "Congratulations to our newest graduates! We are also grateful to our Honorary Doctorate recipients whose formal association with us is a great honour. We are proud and happy to be part of the excitement as our graduates join the strong alumni community of Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR across the globe." "We are truly delighted that our graduates are moving beyond the university into such great future trajectories. Some are beginning their careers with leading organizations. Some have opted for higher studies at some of the best institutions in India and the world," she added. Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR is the youngest university to be recognized as an 'Institution of Eminence' - a status accorded by the Government of India that makes it part of a distinguished league of top public and private institutions with the mandate to elevate Indian higher education to the global stage. The University, spread over a 286-acres campus, has a vibrant community of approximately 2,200 students, including more than 355 PhD scholars. The University offers a wide range of degree programs from the undergraduate to the doctoral levels and has five Schools: Engineering; Natural Sciences; Humanities & Social Sciences including Art & Performing Art; Management & Entrepreneurship; and an Academy of Continuing Education. The University also offers 'Opportunities for Undergraduate Research' (OUR), a unique and flagship program for undergraduate students to conduct original research with faculty.

