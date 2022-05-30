Join Venture's brand IGP recognised as 'Best D2C Brand 2022 (Gifting)'

Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): IGP, India's largest D2C platform for occasions has been recognised by Franchise India as 'D2C Brand of the Year 2022' in the Gifting category. The company's Founder and CEO Tarun Joshi received the prestigious award at the grand event hosted on Wednesday at Hotel Sheraton, Bengaluru. IGP is one of the fastest-growing brands in the celebration ecosystem that is estimated to be over USD 200 billion in size and plans to be the largest and most preferred destination for all special purchases in the next 3 years. The objective of the D2C India Awards 2022 is to recognize the D2C players who are eliminating the middlemen and reaching the consumers directly with great retailing practices.

D2C India Awards 2022 celebrates the achievements made by D2C brands in the past 12 month. Tarun Joshi, Founder and CEO, Join Ventures and IGP on receiving the award said, "India loves to celebrate every special moment and IGP solves this for the consumer by offering a personalized and curated catalog of gifts for occasions, festivals and special days, becoming the preferred gifting destination for Indians. IGP is Made in India and Made to Celebrate India and being recognised for the same brings us great joy. This award is a result of the team's efforts and the trust of our customers in our products." IGP has a global footprint with customers spanning across 100+ countries and the capability to deliver gifts to over 100+ countries and 1000+ cities in India. The online gifting giant is currently expanding its delivery network through automated dark stores.

Besides having the best in class gift discovery platform, signature product portfolio, be-spoke packaging, zero-tolerance service quality standards, and farm-to-table supply chain, the brand has always been Vocal For Local. Over the years, IGP.com has provided continued employment to 10,000+ artisan families in Rajasthan, even during the pandemic. "We have been supporting artisans with training, consumer insights and trends to create new products, and constantly improve their skills. This award isn't just the acknowledgement of our superior Design-to-Delivery Consumer Experience but also a well-deserved recognition of the craft of the artisan families associated with us," said Tarun Joshi further. The other reputed brands that have bagged awards this year are Boat, Sugar, Mama Earth and others.

Headquartered in Mumbai, IGP is one of India's largest multi-category gifting companies, offering one of the best-curated collections of festival merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods and personalised products for all occasions and festivals. It is India's first-ever Gift Discovery platform and the exclusive India partner of Interflora, the world's largest floral gifting company. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

