Nepal Votes Amid Political Instability and Economic Struggle
Nepal's general election concluded with significant voter turnout amid unrest following past protests. Political instability and unemployment are key issues as Nepalese citizens cast their votes, with new parties like Rastriya Swatantra Party gaining attention. The polls will decide members for the new parliament from over 3,400 candidates.
The polls for Nepal's general election closed as the country seeks to elect a new parliament following a period of unrest. Over 19 million voters were eligible to vote in the elections, which were marked by a significant turnout of more than 50% by early afternoon.
Political instability, economic difficulties, and unemployment are pivotal election issues. Amid this backdrop, the recently formed Rastriya Swatantra Party, led by rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah, is emerging as a popular choice, especially among young voters seeking change.
The election is seen as crucial for addressing youth-driven aspirations for jobs and reduced corruption. The results, which may take a week to finalize, will affect how Nepal navigates its longstanding political and economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mexico's Expanding Fuel Smuggling Investigations: Cartels and Corruption at Ports
Voting begins in Nepal's first general election since anti-corruption protests that toppled the government last year.
Tunisian Tycoon Jailed: Corruption Convictions Rock Political Elite
Massive Corruption Scandal in Rajasthan: ACB Hunts Down Retired IAS Officer
Corruption Crackdown: Tunisia Sentences Top Tycoon and Ex-Premier