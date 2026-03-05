Nepal Votes Amid Political Instability and Economic Struggle

The polls for Nepal's general election closed as the country seeks to elect a new parliament following a period of unrest. Over 19 million voters were eligible to vote in the elections, which were marked by a significant turnout of more than 50% by early afternoon.

Political instability, economic difficulties, and unemployment are pivotal election issues. Amid this backdrop, the recently formed Rastriya Swatantra Party, led by rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah, is emerging as a popular choice, especially among young voters seeking change.

The election is seen as crucial for addressing youth-driven aspirations for jobs and reduced corruption. The results, which may take a week to finalize, will affect how Nepal navigates its longstanding political and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)