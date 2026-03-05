Left Menu

Kolkata Police Enforces Prohibitory Orders to Maintain Peace

Kolkata Police imposes a 60-day ban on gatherings in central Kolkata to maintain public tranquillity. This decision, under Section 163, follows warnings of potential disturbances. The restricted zone covers several key areas, barring assemblies and weapons. The move aims to protect public interest and maintain traffic flow.

Updated: 05-03-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:40 IST
Kolkata Police has imposed a 60-day ban on rallies, demonstrations, and other public assemblies in parts of central Kolkata. This move aims to prevent disturbances to public tranquillity, effective from March 4 to May 2, or until further notice, as per a notification by Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar.

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, comes after credible inputs suggested potential violent demonstrations that could disrupt peace. The restriction zone spans areas under Bowbazar, Hare Street, and Headquarters Traffic Guard, stretching from KC Das Crossing to Victoria House, excluding Bentinck Street.

As part of the constraints, any unlawful assembly of five or more people and carrying weapons are forbidden. The decision, communicated ex parte due to its extensive reach, will be publicized through the press and official notices, aiming to serve the larger public interest and maintain order in the bustling commercial district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

