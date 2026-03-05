Ferro-Silicon Factory Faces Allegations of Environmental and Health Violations in Arunachal Pradesh

A Congress fact-finding committee has accused a ferro-silicon factory in the East Siang district of serious environmental, procedural, and labor welfare violations. The allegations emerged after site inspections and discussions with protesting villagers, prompting calls for stringent action, including potential relocation or closure of the plant if confirmed.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee members have claimed that pollution from the factory is causing health problems among locals. The panel, headed by Yane Dai, reported issues like respiratory ailments, skin irritations, and biodiversity loss. Allegations of procedural lapses were raised, with claims that proper public hearings and Environmental Impact Assessments were bypassed.

The proximity to sensitive areas such as a Sainik School and forest land has heightened concerns. The factory is also accused of acquiring approvals inappropriately and failing in its industrial policy obligations to employ state tribal candidates. The Arunachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board has already imposed a penalty, though its adequacy remains a matter of contention among residents.

