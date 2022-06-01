Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 16:12 IST
Extension of Surat airport's terminal building to be completed by Dec 31: AAI
Airports Authority of India Image Credit: Twitter(@AAI_Official)
The Centre-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) will be able to complete the extension work on the terminal building of Surat airport by December 31, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The existing terminal building is 8,474 square meters and it is being extended to have the size of 25,520 square meters, the AAI's statement noted.

The extended terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 domestic and 600 international passengers during any peak hour, it stated.

''The interiors of the terminal building will reflect the art and culture of Gujarat,'' it noted.

More than 58 percent of the work for the extension of the terminal building is complete and the building will be ready by December 31, it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

