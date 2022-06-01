Left Menu

Salasar Techno Engineering receives orders worth Rs 1,182 cr in FY22

While Rs 50 crore will be invested to set up a fabrication unit at Bhilai, another Rs 50 crore is to be utilized in putting up a galvanizing plant.New Delhi-based Salasar Techno Engineering carries out engineering, designing, procurement, fabrication, and galvanization work for telecom players.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 16:52 IST
Salasar Techno Engineering receives orders worth Rs 1,182 cr in FY22
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Salasar Techno Engineering on Wednesday said it received orders worth Rs 1,182 crore in 2021-22, posting a year-on-year rise of about 20 per cent.

The company said its overall order book in 2020-21 was at Rs 988 crore.

Out of Rs 1,182 crore, EPC (engineering procurement and construction) orders were of Rs 938 crore, orders of heavy steel structure division were worth Rs 200 crore and export orders constituted Rs 44 crore.

In addition, there were monthly orders worth Rs 35-40 crore from telecom and other structures, the company said, adding it has also constructed four towers at the Goa airport.

The company has reported a net profit of 31.5 crore for 2021-22 as against Rs 29.8 crore in previous year, a rise of about 6 per cent.

Its turnover was higher at Rs 718.9 crore from Rs 596.6 crore in preceding fiscal year.

''FY22 remained a challenging year in view of the abnormal and unprecedented volatility in the commodity prices both for steel and zinc. Despite headwinds, we were able to achieve a total sale of Rs 718 crore against Rs 597 crore in FY21. In FY22, EBIDTA increased from Rs 57 crore to Rs 69 crore,'' Managing Director Shashank Agarwal said.

Agarwal recently said his company will invest Rs 100 crore to expand its business. While Rs 50 crore will be invested to set up a fabrication unit at Bhilai, another Rs 50 crore is to be utilized in putting up a galvanizing plant.

New Delhi-based Salasar Techno Engineering carries out engineering, designing, procurement, fabrication, and galvanization work for telecom players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022