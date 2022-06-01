Left Menu

Germany to buy 60 Chinook helicopters - defence minister

Germany will purchase 60 Chinook heavy lift helicopters from Boeing to replace its ageing fleet of CH-53, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday, dealing a setback to Boeing's rival Lockheed Martin , which was also in the race for the order. "With this model we are strengthening our ability to cooperate in Europe," added Lambrecht during a speech to the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 19:09 IST
Germany to buy 60 Chinook helicopters - defence minister

Germany will purchase 60 Chinook heavy lift helicopters from Boeing to replace its ageing fleet of CH-53, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday, dealing a setback to Boeing's rival Lockheed Martin , which was also in the race for the order.

"With this model we are strengthening our ability to cooperate in Europe," added Lambrecht during a speech to the Bundestag lower house of parliament. According to past planning data, the Bundeswehr was set to acquire 45 to 60 heavy-lift helicopters for some 4 billion euros ($4.29 billion), to be delivered between 2023 and 2029.

Boeing, with its trademark tandem rotor Chinook, and Lockheed's Sikorsky, with its CH-53K, are the only Western companies offering this type of military helicopter. The German military has been flying the CH-53 since the 1970s and aims to phase it out by 2030.

The Bundeswehr relied heavily on the old CH-53 for its military mission in Afghanistan, but the operation also revealed the shortcomings of the ageing helicopter, with much maintenance work needed to keep it in the air. ($1 = 0.9323 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022