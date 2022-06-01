NCM chief urges railways to halt certain trains at Kiratpur Sahib for Sikh pilgrims' benefit
National Commission for Minorities chief Iqbal Singh Lalpura has urged the Railways to provide halt for certain trains at Kiratpur Sahib for the benefits of Sikhs pilgrims.In a statement, the NCM said there is a railway station at Kiratpur Sahib but pilgrims coming from eastern India on certain trains have to face difficulty in immersing the remains of their relatives as these trains dont halt there.
- Country:
- India
National Commission for Minorities chief Iqbal Singh Lalpura has urged the Railways to provide halt for certain trains at Kiratpur Sahib for the benefits of Sikhs pilgrims.
In a statement, the NCM said there is a railway station at Kiratpur Sahib but pilgrims coming from eastern India on certain trains have to face difficulty in immersing the remains of their relatives as these trains don't halt there. It is also the gateway to Himachal Pradesh. The place is as sacred to Sikhs as Haridwar or Varanasi is for Hindus, the statement pointed said. ''Minister of Railways has been requested to solve the problem of Sikh pilgrims by ordering the halt of all trains passing through Kirat Pur Sahib,'' the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'America better positioned to lead the world in 21st century', Biden tells Indian American
India-Jamaica economic relations flourish even after geographical constraints: President Kovind
US: Indian American group to host summit gala this week
India-Southeast Asia will worsen emission profile on rising crude steel production
US special envoy for Tibetan issues arrives in India