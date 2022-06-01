Left Menu

NCM chief urges railways to halt certain trains at Kiratpur Sahib for Sikh pilgrims' benefit

National Commission for Minorities chief Iqbal Singh Lalpura has urged the Railways to provide halt for certain trains at Kiratpur Sahib for the benefits of Sikhs pilgrims.In a statement, the NCM said there is a railway station at Kiratpur Sahib but pilgrims coming from eastern India on certain trains have to face difficulty in immersing the remains of their relatives as these trains dont halt there.

National Commission for Minorities chief Iqbal Singh Lalpura has urged the Railways to provide halt for certain trains at Kiratpur Sahib for the benefits of Sikhs pilgrims.

In a statement, the NCM said there is a railway station at Kiratpur Sahib but pilgrims coming from eastern India on certain trains have to face difficulty in immersing the remains of their relatives as these trains don't halt there. It is also the gateway to Himachal Pradesh. The place is as sacred to Sikhs as Haridwar or Varanasi is for Hindus, the statement pointed said. ''Minister of Railways has been requested to solve the problem of Sikh pilgrims by ordering the halt of all trains passing through Kirat Pur Sahib,'' the statement said.

