U.S. lifts Cuba flight restrictions imposed under Trump administration

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2022 03:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 03:26 IST
The Biden administration on Wednesday revoked a series of restrictions on flights to Cuba imposed during the Trump administration, including ending a prohibition on U.S. flights to Cuban airports other than Havana.

The U.S. Transportation Department issued the order at the request of Secretary of State Antony Blinken who said the action was "in support of the Cuban people, and in the foreign policy interests of the United States."

The White House last month had signaled the planned move as part of a broader revision of policy toward Cuba.

