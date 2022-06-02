Will do hand-holding, train cooperatives to onboard them on GeM: CEO P K Singh

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) team will be hand-holding and training cooperatives to onboard them on GeM so that they can take advantage of buying goods and services at competitive rates from the platform, a senior official said.

To start with the process, GeM would first onboard 1,475 multi-state cooperatives, GeM CEO P K Singh said.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to expand the mandate of GeM by allowing procurement by cooperatives.

Presently, the registration of cooperatives as buyers was not covered within the existing mandate of GeM.

Singh said the decision is “very big” and would help over 8.54 lakh registered cooperatives, like Amul and IFFCO, and their 27 crore members, as they would get products at competitive rates from the portal.

“We have to convince cooperatives to register as buyers on GeM and start procurement of goods and services. We have to do it very systematically. We will inform them, and reach out to them (both bigger and smaller cooperatives). We will do hand-holding, awareness programmes for them, physical demonstration and a lot of campaigns because the numbers are large,” he told PTI.

The CEO clarified that after Wednesday's Cabinet decision, only registered cooperatives can procure from the platform and not the private sector.

“The Cabinet's decision is very good for sellers which are there on GeM, as they would get a chance to sell varied items,” he added.

Citing an example, he said cooperatives like IFFCO and KRIBHCO buy fertiliser bags in large numbers and now they can take advantage of this decision by buying at GeM platform at competitive prices.

Singh said the GeM team will train the cooperatives about the process of registering at the platform.

“If they would raise specific requirements, we can onboard those sellers also. We will monitor their buying behaviour for six months and see in which category they are buying more and of how much value,” he said.

As it is not compulsory for them to buy from GeM, it would be a challenging task to convince all the cooperatives to access the platform.

“So for six months, we will focus on convincing them and onboarding them,” the CEO said, adding the challenge is to get data from states.

“We will make requests through the ministry of cooperatives to states for data like phone number, e-mail and contact person so that common service centres (CSC) and India Post can be tasked to contact them and explain to them the benefits of GeM,” he added.

The annual gross merchandise value from the GeM platform has increased from Rs 16,972 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 1,06,760 crore in 2021-22. The number of products registered has risen to 54,73,867 in 2021-22 from 1,41,982 in 2018-19.

“In 2022-23, we should cross Rs 2 lakh crore,” he said.

The GeM was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and Central Armed Police Forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles. Automobiles, computers and office furniture are currently the top product categories. Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, web casting and analytical, are listed on the portal.

It provides a national platform to over 5,768,317 products and over 4,474,030 sellers and service providers.

