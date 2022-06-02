Ukraine seeks UN-backed mission to export grain shipments through Black Sea
Ukraine is working with international partners to create a United Nations-backed mission to restore Black Sea shipping routes and export Ukrainian farm produce, foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Thursday. Russia has captured some of Ukraine's biggest seaports and its navy controls major transport routes in the Black Sea, blocking Ukrainian shipments and deepening a global food crisis.
"We call on countries whose food security may suffer more from Russian aggression against Ukraine to use their contacts with Moscow to force it to lift the blockade of Ukrainian seaports and end the war," Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Japan 'sounded out' about hosting 2023 Asian Cup; Ukrainian boxing great Wladimir Klitschko calls for IOC ban on Russian athletes and more
Russia says 694 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered over last 24 hours - RIA
Russia says 959 Ukrainian fighters surrendered from Azovstal so far
Moscow says possible import tariffs on Russian oil will force buyers to pay more
WRAPUP 5-Moscow says more Mariupol fighters surrender; Kyiv silent about their fate