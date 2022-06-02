HDFC Ltd collaborates with Accenture to accelerate digital transformation

Housing finance company HDFC Ltd on Thursday said it has collaborated with Accenture to digitally transform its lending business.

The transformation exercise is aimed at making the mortgage financier's lending lifecycle paper-less and nimble, the company said in a release said.

The collaboration -- powered by cloud-native applications, machine learning, automation, and advanced analytics -- will revamp the HDFC's customer experience and business processes to provide greater operational agility and efficiency, and drive business growth, it added. ''The ongoing market disruption in the mortgage industry calls for a focused commitment to digital-led reinvention of customer experiences, which we believe will be pivotal to driving future growth,'' HDFC Ltd's Managing Director Renu Sud Karnad said. The platform includes a user-friendly mobile application and a web-based portal for customers.

