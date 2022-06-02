Left Menu

Pakistan c.bank reserves fall $366 million to $9.7 billion

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:24 IST
Pakistan's central bank said on Thursday that its liquid foreign exchange reserves had fallen by $366 million to $9.7 billion.

In the week to May 27, reserves decreased due to an external debt repayment, the bank said in a press release.

Total liquid foreign reserves stood at $15.7 billion, of which commercial banks held 6 billion.

