Pakistan c.bank reserves fall $366 million to $9.7 billion

Pakistan's central bank said on Thursday that its liquid foreign exchange reserves had fallen by $366 million to $9.7 billion.

In the week to May 27, reserves decreased due to an external debt repayment, the bank said in a press release.

Total liquid foreign reserves stood at $15.7 billion, of which commercial banks held 6 billion.

