Left Menu

Freight rates decline in May as transporters passed on benefit of lower diesel prices: Report

Higher FCF would typically support demand for commercial vehicles.However, fleet utilisation was flat month-on-month and while for the market load, it was higher, which was offset by slightly lower utilisation for parcelloose goods, mining largely coal and iron ore, and agri-products, the remaining commodities, including auto-carriers, container applications, fast-moving consumer goods and durables, steel, textile, and petroleum tankers, saw flattish trajectory in utilisation, as per the report.Freight rates, too, declined for most commodities but were stable for mining and cement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:10 IST
Freight rates decline in May as transporters passed on benefit of lower diesel prices: Report
  • Country:
  • India

Freight rates have come down in May as transporters passed on the benefit of the lower diesel prices due to a cut in excise duty, credit rating agency Crisil said in a report on Thursday.

Cement and mining applications saw a flattish trajectory in freight rates in the previous month owing to the high base of April, while for the auto-carriers, agri-products, container, FMCG/FMCD, petroleum tankers, textile and steel, these rates saw a lower single-digit drop, it added.

In May, transporters passed on the benefit of a fall in diesel prices by decreasing freight rates on several routes, the credit rating agency said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on May 21 announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6, helping the OMCs lower the prices of the two commodities.

CRISFrex indicates that freight rates have dropped month-on-month with free cash flow (pre-equated monthly instalment) decreasing 100 basis points, Crisil said.

CRISFrex captures the changes in freight rates on a sequential basis. Besides, it also tracks the free cash flows (FCF; pre-EMI) of transporters on an ongoing basis. Higher FCF would typically support demand for commercial vehicles.

However, fleet utilisation was flat month-on-month and while for the market load, it was higher, which was offset by slightly lower utilisation for parcel/loose goods, mining (largely coal and iron ore), and agri-products, the remaining commodities, including auto-carriers, container applications, fast-moving consumer goods and durables, steel, textile, and petroleum tankers, saw flattish trajectory in utilisation, as per the report.

Freight rates, too, declined for most commodities but were stable for mining and cement. Freight rates declined month-on-month for consumer essentials, such as agri-products, FMCG/FMCD, loose goods and discretionary goods, it added.

The complete effect of this duty cut would be visible in the index from next month. This is because the central government set an extrinsic decline in excise duty at the end of the month, whereas CRISFrex represents freight rates and fuel prices for the entire month, it noted.

In May, around 60 per cent of the combinations saw a decrease in freight rates, while around 16 per cent were stable, as per the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022