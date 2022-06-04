Left Menu

Driver killed, eight injured in train accident in China

A passenger train accident in southwestern China on Saturday killed the driver and injured eight people, state broadcaster CCTV reported. As the Guangzhou-bound train was about to enter a tunnel in Guizhou province, it ploughed into debris deposited on the tracks by a mudslide, derailing two carriages and killing the driver, CCTV reported. Of the eight injured, seven were passengers and one was a member of the train staff.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 16:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Of the eight injured, seven were passengers and one was a member of the train staff. All other 136 passengers were safe. The derailed train is a D-class train service that moves at a slower speed than the country's fastest G-class high-speed trains.

The accident on Saturday morning happened during a long-weekend which typically sees heavier passenger flows as people take advantage of the public holiday to travel inter-city. China's rail network, with an operating route length of about 150,000 km, is the second largest in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

