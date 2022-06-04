Mrs India Inc is back with its Semi-Finalist, Priya Srivastava who is all set to compete at the Grand Finale of Mrs India World 2022

New Delhi [India] June 4 (ANI/ATK): Mrs India Inc 2022, powered by Joy Ebike is coming up with its final edition that is going to held on June 15, 2022, at NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai. With its upcoming final event, the semi-finalist has already kickstarted their preparation for the event. A prestigious and one of the best beauty pageants for Married Woman across globe, the beauty pageant is going to witness 53 stunning and strong women across India vying for the chance to represent India at Mrs World 2022. Mrs India Inc is a platform which believes in giving woman a chance to follow their dreams, a chance for redemption. It's one of the most amazing platforms for married women to showcase their talent and aspire to be a version of themselves that they only imagined they would ever be. The pageant stands to search for the most confident, courageous, humble and gorgeous queen to represent our country at Mrs World. The Semi-Finalist have started their preparations in full swing for the Finale and are leaving no stone unturned for the competition ahead. The esteemed jury panel will comprise of celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar and Mohini Sharma-Founder and CEO of Mrs India Inc. The new queen will be crowned by the outgoing queen Navdeep Kaur. Let us meet 53 Semi-Finalists wearing Pink Peacock Couture Created by Massumi Mewawalla who is also one of the Jury members of the event.

Priya Srivastava is one of the exceptional semi-finalists of upcoming beauty pageant Mrs India Inc. 2022. Born in Lucknow and raised amidst an encouraging family who always pushed to follow her dreams. After completing her MBA, she started working for a reputed company but soon got married and shifted to London, with her supportive partner by her side, she pursued her dream of working in the fashion world. Now residing in the beautiful beach city of Goa, she is leaving no stone unturned to give her best and achieve all she ever hoped for. A swimmer and yoga lover, fitness is her way of life. She believes in giving it back to society by participating in charity events and supporting social causes. She is a fashion model and influencer and getting this opportunity has taught her a lot, she has expressed gratitude to Mrs India Inc for giving her this opportunity, to live the life she always dreamt of. The grooming sessions with Mrs India Inc. has been one of the most memorable times of her journey.

