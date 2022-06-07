Pristyn Care acquires health-tech platform Lybrate

Healthcare startup Pristyn Care on Tuesday said it has acquired health-tech platform Lybrate to bring in synergies on overall healthcare delivery and foray into primary care.

As part of the deal, Lybrate's 150 employees will join Pristyn Care.

The companies, however, did not share financial details of the deal.

''Given the increasing demand for online health services, Lybrate makes a compelling strategic fit to give access to primary care to our patients via online consultation services,'' Pristyn Care Co-Founder Harsimarbir Singh said in a statement.

The company believes that there is a significant appetite for innovation and growth in healthcare, and similar acquisitions will help consolidate, scale and grow healthcare delivery assets, he added.

''This partnership will mean more access to primary care via qualified doctors, online consultation services, and an improved experience for the patients,'' Singh said.

The combined solutions will also be geared to benefit the entire healthcare ecosystem, he added ''Pristyn Care's attributes resonate strongly with Lybrate and given the nature of its business strongly complementing our offerings, it should allow building upon the strengths of each other,'' Lybrate's Founder Saurabh Arora said.

With Pristyn Care's focus on secondary healthcare and Lybrate's robust network of large numbers of primary care doctors, both can achieve tremendous synergies, he added.

The pandemic has brought about massive shifts in patients' behaviour, especially most of them seeking online consultations and communicating with doctors through text, voice, and video from anywhere, anytime.

However, for secondary care surgeries, OPDs and offline consultations continue to be an important factor with technology bringing in improved access, convenience, and hassle-free experience.

