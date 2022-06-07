Book offering essential tips on how to build start-ups to release on June 13

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Tuesday announced the publication of entrepreneur Neeraj Kapoor's debut book, titled ''From Stuck-up to Start-up: A Practical Guide to Starting Your Own Venture''.

The book, scheduled to release on June 13, is touted to be ''an essential handbook to start new businesses in a post-pandemic world''. It aims to empower readers to plan with clarity, make decisions, and launch and scale up their ambition.

''This book provides a step-by-step guide to launching your start-up, unlocking the exponential potential of your talent, transcending new paradigms, exploring new opportunities, and re-writing your own destiny. This book breaks many myths that surround people's belief systems holding them back in life,'' said the author about his debut book.

With over three decades in the industry, the first 18 as a corporate professional and the last 12 as an entrepreneur, Kapoor said through this book he wants to motivate students and every professional with aspirations to launch a start-up.

Bringing flavours from his own life experiences, this book, according to the publishers, is ''relatable, connects with readers, and answers the 'how to' questions that most people have but don’t know whom to ask''.

''India has come a long way in the field of entrepreneurship and India has yet a long way to go. From 'Stuck Up to Start Up' by Neeraj Kapoor will, I hope, make this journey faster and smoother for many, and help them successfully chase their dreams,'' said Milee Ashwarya, Publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage, PRHI.

Kapoor is also the founder of 'Start-up Business Academy', a global initiative to empower entrepreneurs to launch and rapidly scale up their businesses with proven systems The book is currently available for pre-order on all major e-commerce websites.

