Left Menu

Aster DM Healthcare, Skye Air Mobility join hands for deliveries through drones

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 16:24 IST
Aster DM Healthcare, Skye Air Mobility join hands for deliveries through drones
  • Country:
  • India

Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday said it has commenced drone delivery trials with drone technology-based logistics firm Skye Air Mobility in Kerala.

The companies recently joined hands to transport essential medicine and critical lab samples from Aster MIMS Hospital to Aster Mother Hospital Areekode using drones.

According to the agreement, Aster DM Healthcare will leverage Skye Air’s drone technology for delivery of diagnostic samples and medicines initially in Calicut and further across Kerala.

''In the first phase of the experiment, a drone connection was established between Aster Mother Areekode and Aster MIMS Calicut. If it turns out to be successful, our drones will be able to reach every home in our state in case of an emergency and execute such transfers effortlessly,'' Aster Kerala and Oman Cluster Regional Director Farhan Yasin said in a statement.

Skye Air Mobility CEO Ankit Kumar said the trials aim to demonstrate a faster supply chain for sample collection by effectively using drone delivery technology.

''The technology illustrates the cost effectiveness and reduction in delivery time,'' he added.

These trial runs will result in commercial roll-outs in different locations for the healthcare service provider across India, Kumar noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022