BYD executive says it will supply batteries to Tesla 'very soon'

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-06-2022 07:38 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 07:38 IST
China's BYD is preparing to supply Tesla Inc with batteries "very soon", a senior company executive told a state media anchor in a video released early on Wednesday.

"We are now good friends with Elon Musk because we are preparing to supply batteries to Tesla very soon," said Lian Yubo, BYD's Executive Vice President in an interview with Kui Yingchun, an anchor with China's state-owned broadcaster CGTN.

