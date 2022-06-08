Left Menu

Here's how Healthnovo plans to improve healthcare in rural sectors of Maharashtra

While the start-up ecosystem did exceptionally well in the pandemic, the enterprising citizens played a crucial role in growing investor confidence. One such journey was endured by Healthnovo, an exciting healthcare startup with a mission to promote a proactive approach towards affordable healthcare in the community.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-06-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 11:48 IST
Here's how Healthnovo plans to improve healthcare in rural sectors of Maharashtra
Abhay Deshpande and Rima Sunit of Healthnovo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): While the start-up ecosystem did exceptionally well in the pandemic, the enterprising citizens played a crucial role in growing investor confidence. One such journey was endured by Healthnovo, an exciting healthcare startup with a mission to promote a proactive approach towards affordable healthcare in the community. While the pandemic also brought in certain challenges with respect to curating an increasing number of clinics, the startup was still able to cater to over 5,000 patients in a very short time. Talking about the journey, Abhay Deshpande, Founder - Healthnovo said, "It has been an exciting journey as Healthnovo leaps forward and scales new heights. We reached milestones when it comes to establishing our First Mile Clinic (FMC) franchise across Maharashtra." "The concept works! We were able to raise the first rounds of investments through the same," added Rima Sunit, Co-Founder - Healthnovo, who also talks about exploring other avenues like conducting health camps and venturing into other innovative healthcare options. With a small but dedicated team of over 20 people, Healthnovo and its stakeholders are on a mission of developing a healthy ecosystem, especially in the rural parts of Maharashtra. "The rural sectors remain untapped. There is huge potential in the interiors of Maharashtra," added Abhay Deshpande, who is also a veteran in the healthcare industry. On the road not taken, Rima added, "It is very satisfying to see how leaving a corporate job and starting up, though with a great amount of uncertainty, has fulfilled the life objective of making an impact in the society." With the aim to set up over 1,000 FMCs nationally, the young startup is all set to scale new heights.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022