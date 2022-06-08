Left Menu

Rising risk of more capital controls in Turkey - S&P Global

Turkey's lira has slumped 22% this year, raising concerns that the country could be heading for a repeat of the FX crisis seen at the end of last year. One of S&P's top sovereign analysts, Maxim Rybnikov, said in an online presentation that S&P's move in April to cut Turkey's local currency rating had also reflected the concerns of additional capital controls.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:46 IST
Rising risk of more capital controls in Turkey - S&P Global
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

There is a rising risk that Turkey brings in additional capital controls if the pressure on its currency and financial markets continues to intensify, credit rating firm S&P Global said on Wednesday. Turkey's lira has slumped 22% this year, raising concerns that the country could be heading for a repeat of the FX crisis seen at the end of last year.

One of S&P's top sovereign analysts, Maxim Rybnikov, said in an online presentation that S&P's move in April to cut Turkey's local currency rating had also reflected the concerns of additional capital controls. "This is not the baseline still, but I think the risk is increasing," Rybnikov said.

Another of S&P's analysts added that the falling lira meant that asset quality problems would eventually "pop up" in Turkey's banking sector, while the pace of the recovery in tourism had been one of the few positive surprises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022