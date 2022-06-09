Fresh fruit importer IG International on Thursday said it has tied up with fruits and vegetables producer Freshpro International to form a joint venture -- IG Grapes -- to cultivate the best-of-breed grapes in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The JV will grow genetically-engineered grape cultivars on 400 hectares of land in order to become the largest grape growers in India by 2027, the company said in a statement.

''Grapes have been a fruit basket favorite in India. With its consumption rising every year, it creates a challenge for us to keep up with the demand and help our customers with nothing but the most elite batch of grapes reaching their plates. With the best-of-breed cultivars that will be employed to grow delicious grape varieties, our joint venture with Freshpro International would give us a stronger hold on the grape market in India and overseas,'' IG International Director of Finance and Operations Tarun Arora said.

With this association, IG Grapes will be able to provide consumers with many new cultivars, which the Indian market would not have consumed before, Aman Anand of Freshpro International said.

*** JSW Steel launches new business campaign 'Always Around' * JSW Steel on Thursday said it has launched a new business campaign to promote its products through 'storytelling' mode.

In a statement, the JSW Group company said, it has kicked off first of its kind communication campaign marking a transition from its current product-based communication to master-brand storytelling.

The company through a film showcases the various applications of JSW Steel in an engaging and entertaining format with the ''Claymation'' concept.

''Our latest brand campaign 'Always Around' was conceptualized to communicate the key role JSW Steel plays in everyday lives and it originated from multiple stakeholder insights. The core thought for the campaign was to showcase our brand philosophy in a contemporary way,'' Parth Jindal, MD of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, said.

