Norwegian Air agrees wage deal with Norwegian pilots' union

Budget carrier Norwegian Air has agreed a wage deal with the Norwegian union representing pilots for 2022 and 2023, the company said on Thursday.

Norwegian Air did not give the specifics of the deal, but said it would help run operations in a cost-effective way. The deal comes as its main rival, SAS, is facing possible strike action from pilots from the end of the month.

