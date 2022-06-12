Left Menu

Strides Pharma recalls over 6 lakh bottles of blood pressure treatment tablets in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 11:36 IST
Strides Pharma recalls over 6 lakh bottles of blood pressure treatment tablets in US
  • Country:
  • India

Strides Pharma Inc is recalling over six lakh bottles of blood pressure lowering drug Losartan Potassium tablets in the US market in multiple strengths due to deviation from standard manufacturing norms, according to a USFDA report.

As per the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company, which is a unit of Bengaluru-headquartered Strides Pharma Science, is recalling 6,78,829 bottles of the blood pressure lowering drug in the US market.

The affected lot of tables, in strengths of 25 mg, 50mg and 100 mg, have been manufactured by Vivimed Life Sciences in a Tamil Nadu-based plant and distributed in the US market by New Jersey-based Strides Pharma Inc.

As per the USFDA, the company has initiated the Class II recall due to ''CGMP (current good manufacturing practices) deviations''.

AZIDO impurity levels observed to be above acceptable limits, the US health regulator noted.

As per the USFDA report, Strides Pharma Inc is recalling 2,00,407 bottles of 25 mg Losartan Potassium tablets, 3,81,456 bottles of 50 mg tablets and 96,966 bottles of 100 mg tables, as part of the nationwide (US) recall, which the company initiated on May 18 this year.

As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

The US generic drug market was estimated to be around USD 115.2 billion in 2019. It is the largest market for pharmaceutical products.

Strides Pharma Science's global manufacturing sites are located in India (Chennai, Puducherry and two locations in Bengaluru), Singapore, Italy (Milan), Kenya (Nairobi) and the US (New York).

The company focuses on ''difficult to manufacture'' products that are sold in over 100 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022