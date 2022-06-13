Left Menu

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals to raise Rs 925 cr via NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 13:54 IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals to raise Rs 925 cr via NCDs
  • Country:
  • India

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Monday said it plans to raise long-term funds up to Rs 925 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Monday also approved the buyback of rated, listed commercial paper aggregating to up to Rs 600 crore, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) said in a regulatory filing.

These are part of a proposal to modify the company's debt profile which have been considered by the board and approved, it added.

The company said it plans to raise long-term funds by way of issuance of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis up to Rs 925 crore, subject to its borrowing limits as approved by the shareholders.

Further, CGCEL said its board also approved requests from MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd and Seletar Investments Pte Ltd -- entities belonging to the promoter group, for re-classification from the 'promoter and promoter group' category to 'public' category as per Sebi listing regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022