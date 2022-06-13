Left Menu

Ryanair's Spanish cabin staff to go on strike for six days in late June, early July, union says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-06-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 15:21 IST
Ryanair's Spanish cabin staff to go on strike for six days in late June, early July, union says
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Spain

Ryanair's Spanish cabin staff will go on strike six days late June and early July, its main unions said on Monday.

The staff will walk out on June 24, 25, 26 and 30 and on July 1 and 2, as they are discontent about working conditions and pay, USO union said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022