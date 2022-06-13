Ryanair's Spanish cabin staff to go on strike for six days in late June, early July, union says

Ryanair's Spanish cabin staff will go on strike six days late June and early July, its main unions said on Monday.

The staff will walk out on June 24, 25, 26 and 30 and on July 1 and 2, as they are discontent about working conditions and pay, USO union said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)