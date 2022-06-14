Zydus Life's Pankaj R Patel named on RBI Central Board

Zydus Lifesciences Limited's chairman Pankaj R Patel has been appointed as a part-time non-official director in the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the company said on Tuesday. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the proposal of appointment of Patel under section 8 (1)(c) of the RBI Act, 1934 for a period of four years from the date of notification of his appointment, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Zydus Lifesciences Limited said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Patel is on the Board of various institutions including Invest India, Member of the Mission Steering Group (MSG), the highest policy-making and steering body constituted under the National Health Mission (NHM) and of the Drug Technical Advisory Board by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Governors and Society, IIM, Udaipur and a Member of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

Pankaj Patel was also the President of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) (2016-17). He is also the Executive Chairman, Vice President and Trustee of the Gujarat Cancer Society and Chairman of the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, a Regional Cancer Centre and one of the largest cancer centres in India, reaching out to the needy and underprivileged cancer patients since 2011. (ANI)

