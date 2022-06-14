Left Menu

European stocks stabilize after an inflation-fuelled selloff

Early gains were broad-based, with battered banks, travel & leisure, and technology stocks up between 1.1% and 1.8%. Wall Street's top share index confirmed it is in a bear market on Monday on growing fears that the expected aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve would push the economy into a recession.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 12:54 IST
European stocks stabilize after an inflation-fuelled selloff
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European equities rose almost 1% on Tuesday as investors bought into beaten-down shares following a bruising selloff in the previous session on worries over aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes and a potential recession.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.9% by 0705 GMT after sliding 2.4% to over three-month lows on Monday. Early gains were broad-based, with battered banks, travel & leisure, and technology stocks up between 1.1% and 1.8%.

Wall Street's top share index confirmed it is in a bear market on Monday on growing fears that the expected aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve would push the economy into a recession. Among single stocks, German business software group SAP gained 1.5% after U.S. firm Oracle Corp posted upbeat quarterly results, helped by soaring demand for its cloud products.

Atos slid 5.8% after the French IT company said Chief Executive Officer Rodolphe Belmer, who started his job only in January, will quit following weeks of reports of deep divisions with the board over strategy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022