Ryanair's French cabin crew strike, more than 40 flights cancelled - union leader

French cabin crew at Ryanair went on strike on Sunday and Monday demanding better pay and working conditions, a union representative told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that more than 40 flights had to be canceled.

"As things stand, further walkouts are possible if the company does not meet our demands for a worthy salary and working conditions", said Damien Mourgues from the SNPNC-FO union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)