BUZZ-Amazon revenue may re-accelerate in second half -JPM

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 19:18 IST
** Amazon.com Inc revenue growth should re-accelerate in 2H as it makes inroads into under-penetrated categories such as groceries and apparel, boosts delivery speeds and grows its third-party seller base - J.P. Morgan analysts ** Brokerage believes Amazon's flexibility in pushing first-party vs. third-party inventory and its Prime offering serve as major advantages in retail business

** AMZN is the fastest growing retailer at scale with about 40% market share of the e-commerce market and is the 2nd largest U.S. retailer after Walmart Inc - JPM ** "Current estimates imply WMT will remain the largest US retailer through 2023, but we estimate AMZN's US GMV should grow +6.6% Y/Y in 2022, faster than all other scaled retailers" - JPM

** AMZN is down ~38% YTD, while WMT is down ~15%, as of last close

