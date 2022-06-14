Left Menu

4 labourers killed in road accident in UP

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four labourers were killed and 29 others injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Hata in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the Baghnath crossing on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they said.

The bus, which was carrying 80 labourers from Madhopur in Bihar to Patiala in Punjab, was speeding when it hit the sand-laden truck, the police said.

While two labourers died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Puran Sada (18), Dhiren (18), Sushil (30) and Hriday (50), they said.

Twenty-nine people, including the bus driver, were injured in the accident, they added.

Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar, Dhawal Jaiswal met the injured at the district hospital.

He said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and issued directives to the district officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

