An Oil Tanker Suspected Of Being Part Of Russias Shadow Fleet Was Taken To Waters Near Marseille On Friday

In a significant maritime operation, France's navy seized an oil tanker suspected to be part of Russia's notorious 'shadow fleet.' The vessel, identified as the Deliver, was taken to waters near Marseille for further investigation.

The tanker is accused of operating under false pretenses, having been seen navigating with a Cameroonian flag despite being deregistered weeks prior. The vessel is being held at the disposal of the Marseille public prosecutor as part of this probe.

This action has drawn a sharp rebuke from the Russian embassy in France, labeling the seizure 'piracy' and a violation of international law. The Deliver’s seizure marks the ninth such action across Europe since 2026, as countries clamp down on attempts to skirt Western oil sanctions.