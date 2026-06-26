France Seizes Tanker in Russia's 'Shadow Fleet'
France's navy seized an oil tanker, the Deliver, suspected of being part of Russia's 'shadow fleet.' The vessel was brought to waters near Marseille as investigations continue into its alleged under a false flag operation. This marks the ninth such seizure in Europe since 2026.
In a significant maritime operation, France's navy seized an oil tanker suspected to be part of Russia's notorious 'shadow fleet.' The vessel, identified as the Deliver, was taken to waters near Marseille for further investigation.
The tanker is accused of operating under false pretenses, having been seen navigating with a Cameroonian flag despite being deregistered weeks prior. The vessel is being held at the disposal of the Marseille public prosecutor as part of this probe.
This action has drawn a sharp rebuke from the Russian embassy in France, labeling the seizure 'piracy' and a violation of international law. The Deliver’s seizure marks the ninth such action across Europe since 2026, as countries clamp down on attempts to skirt Western oil sanctions.