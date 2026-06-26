Defying Destruction: Ashura Procession in Nabatieh Amidst Ruins

In the war-ravaged city of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, Shi'ite Muslims defiantly marked Ashura, their holiest day, amidst the ruins left by an Israeli military campaign targeting Hezbollah.

The procession, a poignant symbol of resilience, saw participants marching through rubble, carrying images of war dead and honoring Imam Hussein, a revered figure in Shi'ite Islam.

Despite the cancellation of elaborate Ashura re-enactments due to security concerns, locals maintain their commitment to the tradition, underscoring their steadfast resistance amid ongoing challenges.