Defying Destruction: Ashura Procession in Nabatieh Amidst Ruins

Despite the devastation caused by Israel's military campaign in southern Lebanon, Shi'ite Muslims in Nabatieh continue their Ashura traditions. The city, heavily impacted by the conflict, witnessed a symbolic procession amidst rubble. Residents express defiance, emphasizing their cultural and religious commitment despite ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chanting Rhythmically In The Summer Sun | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:44 IST
Defying Destruction: Ashura Procession in Nabatieh Amidst Ruins
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In the war-ravaged city of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, Shi'ite Muslims defiantly marked Ashura, their holiest day, amidst the ruins left by an Israeli military campaign targeting Hezbollah.

The procession, a poignant symbol of resilience, saw participants marching through rubble, carrying images of war dead and honoring Imam Hussein, a revered figure in Shi'ite Islam.

Despite the cancellation of elaborate Ashura re-enactments due to security concerns, locals maintain their commitment to the tradition, underscoring their steadfast resistance amid ongoing challenges.

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