Scrutiny Intensifies: Rising Deaths in ICE Detention Under the Spotlight

The United Nations Human Rights Chief On Friday Called For Independent Investigations Into Deaths Of People Under Ice Custody

The United Nations' human rights chief has called for independent inquiries into the concerning rise of deaths among those in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. Alarmingly, 18 individuals have died in detention within the first five months of this year alone.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk emphasized the need for accountability, highlighting the necessity for truth and justice for victims’ families. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's inspector general is already probing the issue of detainee deaths from 2021 to 2026. As ICE counts a rising detainee population amid Trump's aggressive immigration policies, critics argue these measures threaten human rights and disproportionately affect ethnic minorities.

ICE facilities have witnessed an increase in deaths since Trump's return to office, with a rate more than doubling to one death per 1,630 detainees. This growing concern underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms and transparency in addressing detention practices.