PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15

The British Department for Transport and Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday said airlines have to ensure all their flights this summer proceed as advertised. - UK-based GMB union said on Tuesday it was taking legal action against ride-hailing company Bolt in a bid to reclassify its drivers as workers so that they get better benefits.
Overview - BP plc has agreed to buy a 40.5% stake and become operator of an Australian renewable energy project that could become one of the world's biggest producers of green hydrogen, the global oil major said on Tuesday.
- U.S.-based buyout firm American Industrial Partners said on Tuesday it had acquired ownership of an aluminium rolling mill in Belgium after a default on debt by a unit of the GFG Alliance owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta. - The British Department for Transport and Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday said airlines have to ensure all their flights this summer proceed as advertised.
