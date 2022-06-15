PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BP takes 40% stake in vast $30bn Australian renewables project https://on.ft.com/3zDQn2A - American Industrial Partners seizes control of Sanjeev Gupta's Belgian plant https://on.ft.com/3mO5qPr

- UK orders airlines to make sure all summer flights go ahead as advertised https://on.ft.com/3aZvsfS - GMB union takes Bolt to tribunal over employment rights https://on.ft.com/39uRQxt

Overview - BP plc has agreed to buy a 40.5% stake and become operator of an Australian renewable energy project that could become one of the world's biggest producers of green hydrogen, the global oil major said on Tuesday.

- U.S.-based buyout firm American Industrial Partners said on Tuesday it had acquired ownership of an aluminium rolling mill in Belgium after a default on debt by a unit of the GFG Alliance owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta. - The British Department for Transport and Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday said airlines have to ensure all their flights this summer proceed as advertised.

- UK-based GMB union said on Tuesday it was taking legal action against ride-hailing company Bolt in a bid to reclassify its drivers as workers so that they get better benefits. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

