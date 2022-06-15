Left Menu

Sensex drops 152 pts; Fed decision eyed

All eyes would be on the US Fed meet outcome, said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1 percent to USD 120 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors FIIs remained net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 4,502.25 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 15:53 IST
Sensex drops 152 pts; Fed decision eyed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equities ended lower for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling 152 points in volatile trade amid mixed global cues and unabated foreign capital outflows.

The BSE benchmark settled 152.18 points or 0.29 percent lower at 52,541.39. During the day, it dropped 200.21 points, or 0.37 percent to 52,493.36.

The NSE Nifty declined by 39.95 points or 0.25 percent to 15,692.15.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and PowerGrid were the major laggards.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended lower, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green.

Markets in Europe were trading higher in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a mixed note in the overnight session.

''Equity markets traded nervously ahead of the US Fed meet outcome. While strength was seen in the morning, selling pressure in the second half dragged the indices lower. All eyes would be on the US Fed meet outcome,'' said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1 percent to USD 120 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 4,502.25 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022